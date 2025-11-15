UTSA faces Denver following Simpson’s 22-point game

UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) at Denver Pioneers (1-2) Denver; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -3.5; over/under is 149.5…

UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) at Denver Pioneers (1-2)

Denver; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -3.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits Denver after Jamir Simpson scored 22 points in UTSA’s 80-69 loss to the Texas State Bobcats.

Denver went 8-6 at home last season while going 11-21 overall. The Pioneers averaged 72.4 points per game last season, 28.8 in the paint, 14.1 off of turnovers and 9.2 on fast breaks.

UTSA went 4-11 on the road and 12-19 overall a season ago. The Roadrunners averaged 18.3 points off of turnovers, 11.1 second-chance points and 18.5 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

