UTEP visits UMKC following Bennett’s 26-point game

UTEP Miners (4-0) at UMKC Roos (1-3)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC hosts UTEP after Elauni Bennett scored 26 points in UMKC’s 80-71 loss to the Lindenwood (MO) Lions.

UMKC finished 12-21 overall a season ago while going 7-6 at home. The Roos shot 40.7% from the field and 29.4% from 3-point range last season.

UTEP finished 3-10 on the road and 11-19 overall a season ago. The Miners averaged 60.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.1 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

