UTEP Miners start season at home against the Prairie View A&M Panthers

Prairie View A&M Panthers at UTEP Miners

El Paso, Texas; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP begins the season at home against Prairie View A&M.

UTEP finished 11-19 overall last season while going 8-8 at home. The Miners averaged 60.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.1 last season.

Prairie View A&M went 10-19 overall a season ago while going 2-13 on the road. The Panthers averaged 59.9 points per game while shooting 38.9% from the field and 29.3% from 3-point distance last season.

