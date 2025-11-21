UTEP Miners face the UT Martin Skyhawks on 3-game win streak

UT Martin Skyhawks (1-3) at UTEP Miners (3-0)
El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UTEP is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over UT Martin.
UTEP finished 11-19 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Miners averaged 60.5 points per game last season, 10.1 on free throws and 15 from 3-point range.
UT Martin went 13-19 overall last season while going 5-8 on the road. The Skyhawks averaged 67.4 points per game while shooting 42.0% from the field and 30.2% from behind the arc last season.
___
