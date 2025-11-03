UTEP Miners begin season at home against the Prairie View A&M Panthers

Prairie View A&M Panthers at UTEP Miners El Paso, Texas; Monday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTEP begins the season…

Prairie View A&M Panthers at UTEP Miners

El Paso, Texas; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP begins the season at home against Prairie View A&M.

UTEP went 11-19 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Miners averaged 12.6 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second-chance points and bench points last season.

Prairie View A&M went 10-19 overall last season while going 2-13 on the road. The Panthers averaged 13.5 points off of turnovers, 9.8 second-chance points and bench points last season.

