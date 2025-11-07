UTEP hosts Nicholls in cross-conference contest

Nicholls Colonels (1-0) at UTEP Miners (1-0) El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls visits UTEP for…

Nicholls Colonels (1-0) at UTEP Miners (1-0)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls visits UTEP for a non-conference matchup.

UTEP went 8-8 at home last season while going 11-19 overall. The Miners averaged 6.3 steals, 1.8 blocks and 16.9 turnovers per game last season.

Nicholls finished 17-14 overall a season ago while going 7-7 on the road. The Colonels averaged 60.7 points per game last season, 26.3 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 10.0 on fast breaks.

