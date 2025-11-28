UTEP hosts Denver following Watts’ 20-point game

Denver Pioneers (3-3) at UTEP Miners (5-0) El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits UTEP after…

Denver Pioneers (3-3) at UTEP Miners (5-0)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits UTEP after Coryn Watts scored 20 points in Denver’s 67-40 victory over the Regis (CO) Rangers.

The Miners are 4-0 in home games. UTEP ranks fourth in the CUSA in team defense, allowing 60.2 points while holding opponents to 37.5% shooting.

The Pioneers have gone 1-2 away from home. Denver is seventh in the Summit scoring 57.3 points per game and is shooting 37.8%.

UTEP scores 76.0 points, 18.8 more per game than the 57.2 Denver gives up. Denver averages 57.3 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 60.2 UTEP allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivane Tensaie averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc. Mary Moses Amaniyo is shooting 56.8% and averaging 14.2 points.

Watts is shooting 48.3% and averaging 19.7 points for the Pioneers. Laia Monclova is averaging 9.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

