Utah Valley Wolverines to take on the Utah Utes Tuesday

Utah Valley Wolverines (2-0) at Utah Utes (2-0) Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Utah…

Utah Valley Wolverines (2-0) at Utah Utes (2-0)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Utah Valley.

Utah went 22-9 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Utes averaged 76.4 points per game last season, 11.9 on free throws and 29.7 from beyond the arc.

Utah Valley finished 19-13 overall last season while going 7-7 on the road. The Wolverines averaged 65.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 61.6 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.