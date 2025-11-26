Live Radio
Utah Valley Wolverines and the Samford Bulldogs meet in Cancun, Mexico

The Associated Press

November 26, 2025, 4:52 AM

Samford Bulldogs (4-4) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (4-2)

Cancun, Mexico; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley squares off against Samford at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.

The Wolverines have a 4-2 record in non-conference play. Utah Valley leads the WAC averaging 85.3 points and is shooting 52.6%.

The Bulldogs have a 4-4 record in non-conference play. Samford is seventh in the SoCon with 32.4 rebounds per game led by Dylan Faulkner averaging 5.6.

Utah Valley averages 85.3 points, 7.3 more per game than the 78.0 Samford allows. Samford averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Utah Valley gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Holcombe is shooting 53.2% and averaging 14.5 points for the Wolverines. Tyler Hendricks is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Jadin Booth is shooting 39.0% and averaging 21.1 points for the Bulldogs. Faulkner is averaging 13.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

