Utah Valley hosts Weber State after Billy’s 23-point game

Weber State Wildcats (2-2) at Utah Valley Wolverines (4-1)

Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State plays Utah Valley after Lanae Billy scored 23 points in Weber State’s 82-76 victory against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Wolverines have gone 2-0 at home. Utah Valley is second in the WAC with 16.4 assists per game led by Cambree Blackham averaging 4.2.

Weber State finished 13-16 overall last season while going 6-10 on the road. The Wildcats gave up 67.8 points per game while committing 15.6 fouls last season.

