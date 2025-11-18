Utah Valley hosts UC Irvine following Dixon’s 23-point performance

UC Irvine Anteaters (3-1) at Utah Valley Wolverines (2-2) Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine plays…

UC Irvine Anteaters (3-1) at Utah Valley Wolverines (2-2)

Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine plays Utah Valley after Jurian Dixon scored 23 points in UC Irvine’s 79-70 victory over the Weber State Wildcats.

Utah Valley finished 25-9 overall last season while going 12-0 at home. The Wolverines averaged 15.6 assists per game on 26.8 made field goals last season.

UC Irvine finished 14-3 on the road and 32-7 overall last season. The Anteaters averaged 75.9 points per game last season, 16.7 from the free-throw line and 21.3 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.