Utah Valley faces Nevada on 3-game win streak

Utah Valley Wolverines (5-1) at Nevada Wolf Pack (3-2)

Reno, Nevada; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley is looking to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Nevada.

The Wolf Pack have gone 3-0 in home games. Nevada ranks ninth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 30.0 rebounds. Makayla Carter paces the Wolf Pack with 5.8 boards.

The Wolverines are 2-1 on the road. Utah Valley averages 66.7 points and has outscored opponents by 13.0 points per game.

Nevada’s average of 2.6 made 3-pointers per game is 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Utah Valley allows. Utah Valley averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Nevada allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahrray Young is scoring 10.8 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Wolf Pack. Izzy Sullivan is averaging 9.6 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 40.9%.

Amanda Barcello is shooting 46.8% and averaging 13.8 points for the Wolverines. Tessa Chaney is averaging 11.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.