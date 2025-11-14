Utah Utes play the No. 25 Washington Huskies on 3-game win streak

Washington Huskies (2-0) at Utah Utes (3-0) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah heads into a…

Washington Huskies (2-0) at Utah Utes (3-0)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah heads into a matchup against No. 25 Washington as winners of three games in a row.

Utah finished 22-9 overall last season while going 14-2 at home. The Utes averaged 76.4 points per game last season, 32.1 in the paint, 18.6 off of turnovers and 8.3 on fast breaks.

Washington finished 5-5 on the road and 19-14 overall a season ago. The Huskies averaged 72.1 points per game last season, 34.2 in the paint, 15.1 off of turnovers and 9.8 on fast breaks.

