Utah Tech visits No. 13 Arizona following Peat’s 30-point showing

Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-0) at Arizona Wildcats (1-0)

Tucson, Arizona; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -31.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Arizona plays Utah Tech after Koa Peat scored 30 points in Arizona’s 93-87 victory over the Florida Gators.

Arizona went 24-13 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wildcats gave up 73.3 points per game while committing 17.1 fouls last season.

Utah Tech went 7-26 overall with a 0-16 record on the road last season. The Trailblazers shot 42.5% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

