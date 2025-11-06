Utah Tech visits No. 13 Arizona following Peat’s 30-point outing

Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-0) at Arizona Wildcats (1-0) Tucson, Arizona; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Arizona hosts…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-0) at Arizona Wildcats (1-0)

Tucson, Arizona; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Arizona hosts Utah Tech after Koa Peat scored 30 points in Arizona’s 93-87 win against the Florida Gators.

Arizona went 24-13 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wildcats averaged 82.5 points per game while shooting 47.4% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point distance last season.

Utah Tech finished 0-16 on the road and 7-26 overall last season. The Trailblazers averaged 69.8 points per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

