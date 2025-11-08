Utah Tech travels to Arizona State for non-conference showdown

Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-1) at Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0) Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-1) at Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0)

Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State and Utah Tech play in non-conference action.

Arizona State finished 13-20 overall last season while going 5-9 at home. The Sun Devils averaged 74.1 points per game last season, 27.6 in the paint, 12.7 off of turnovers and 11.6 on fast breaks.

Utah Tech went 7-26 overall with a 0-16 record on the road last season. The Trailblazers averaged 69.8 points per game last season, 28.1 in the paint, 11.8 off of turnovers and 8.2 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

