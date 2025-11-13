Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Utah Tech Trailblazers and…

Utah Tech Trailblazers and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils square off

The Associated Press

November 13, 2025, 4:51 AM

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-3) vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-3)

Honolulu; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech squares off against Mississippi Valley State in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Trailblazers have a 2-3 record in non-conference games. Utah Tech is 1-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Mississippi Valley State finished 3-28 overall with a 2-11 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Delta Devils gave up 80.8 points per game while committing 16.5 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up