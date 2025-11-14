Utah Tech set for road matchup with the Weber State Wildcats

Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-0) at Weber State Wildcats (1-2) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Weber State hosts…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-0) at Weber State Wildcats (1-2)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State hosts Utah Tech.

Weber State went 13-16 overall with a 7-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wildcats shot 40.0% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range last season.

Utah Tech finished 6-25 overall last season while going 1-13 on the road. The Trailblazers averaged 62.8 points per game while shooting 36.0% from the field and 31.1% from 3-point range last season.

