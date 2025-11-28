Utah Tech hosts UC Riverside after Henderson’s 34-point showing

UC Riverside Highlanders (4-3) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-5) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside…

UC Riverside Highlanders (4-3) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-5)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside visits Utah Tech after Andrew Henderson scored 34 points in UC Riverside’s 83-74 victory over the Grambling Tigers.

The Trailblazers are 2-1 on their home court. Utah Tech averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Highlanders are 2-2 on the road. UC Riverside scores 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

Utah Tech is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.8% UC Riverside allows to opponents. UC Riverside has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Utah Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Potter is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Chance Trujillo is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Henderson is averaging 17.9 points for the Highlanders. Marqui Worthy is averaging 14.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.