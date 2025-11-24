Utah Tech hosts Portland State following Henderson’s 24-point game

Portland State Vikings (3-2) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-4) Saint George, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland State…

Portland State Vikings (3-2) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-4)

Saint George, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State visits Utah Tech after Jaylin Henderson scored 24 points in Portland State’s 90-61 win against the Evergreen State Geoducks.

The Trailblazers are 2-0 on their home court. Utah Tech is 2-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Vikings have gone 0-2 away from home. Portland State is second in the Big Sky with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Tre-Vaughn Minott averaging 4.8.

Utah Tech averages 79.8 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 76.8 Portland State gives up. Portland State scores 17.3 more points per game (90.8) than Utah Tech gives up to opponents (73.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Trujillo is shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, while averaging 12.6 points. Ethan Potter is shooting 55.6% and averaging 16.0 points.

Henderson is averaging 21.8 points, five assists and 2.4 steals for the Vikings. Terri Miller Jr. is averaging 13.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.