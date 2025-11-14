Utah Tech faces Mississippi Valley State in Honolulu, Hawaii

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-3) vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-3) Honolulu; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trailblazers…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-3) vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-3)

Honolulu; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trailblazers -27.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech will play Mississippi Valley State at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Trailblazers have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. Utah Tech is sixth in the WAC with 11.4 assists per game led by Chance Trujillo averaging 2.6.

Mississippi Valley State went 3-28 overall with a 2-11 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Delta Devils averaged 54.1 points per game last season, 10.3 from the free-throw line and 13.5 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

