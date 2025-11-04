Utah Tech defeats South Dakota 81-79 in OT

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Chance Trujillo and Tanner Davis both scored 17 points as Utah Tech beat South Dakota 81-79…

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Chance Trujillo and Tanner Davis both scored 17 points as Utah Tech beat South Dakota 81-79 in overtime on Monday.

Trujillo also contributed 12 rebounds and five assists for the Trailblazers. Davis shot 8 for 12, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. Ethan Potter and Noah Bolanga both scored 15.

Isaac Bruns led the way for the Coyotes with 23 points and two steals. Evan Anderson added 10 points for South Dakota.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

