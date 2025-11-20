Utah takes on Cal Poly after Brown’s 27-point showing

Cal Poly Mustangs (2-3) at Utah Utes (5-0) Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -12.5;…

Cal Poly Mustangs (2-3) at Utah Utes (5-0)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -12.5; over/under is 169

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays Cal Poly after Terrence Brown scored 27 points in Utah’s 85-77 win over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Utes are 5-0 in home games. Utah has a 1-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mustangs have gone 1-3 away from home. Cal Poly is eighth in the Big West with 13.4 assists per game led by Peter Bandelj averaging 3.0.

Utah averages 86.6 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 85.4 Cal Poly allows. Cal Poly averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Utah gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seydou Traore is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, while averaging 12 points and 1.8 steals. Brown is shooting 46.3% and averaging 24.4 points.

Hamad Mousa is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 17.8 points and 6.8 rebounds. Cayden Ward is averaging 14.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.