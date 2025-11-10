Utah State visits CSU Bakersfield following Coleman’s 26-point game

Utah State Aggies (0-1) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-2) Bakersfield, California; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield hosts…

Utah State Aggies (0-1) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-2)

Bakersfield, California; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield hosts Utah State after Chrishawn Coleman scored 26 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 74-51 loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs.

CSU Bakersfield finished 2-28 overall last season while going 1-13 at home. The Roadrunners shot 34.8% from the field and 27.0% from 3-point range last season.

Utah State finished 4-27 overall a season ago while going 1-14 on the road. The Aggies gave up 78.0 points per game while committing 19.1 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.