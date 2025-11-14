Utah State takes on UTEP, looks for 4th straight win

UTEP Miners (2-1) at Utah State Aggies (3-0) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah State comes into…

UTEP Miners (2-1) at Utah State Aggies (3-0)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State comes into a matchup with UTEP as winners of three games in a row.

Utah State finished 26-8 overall a season ago while going 15-2 at home. The Aggies shot 48.4% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

UTEP went 18-15 overall a season ago while going 4-8 on the road. The Miners gave up 70.8 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

