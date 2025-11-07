Live Radio
Utah State plays Utah for out-of-conference matchup

The Associated Press

November 7, 2025, 4:42 AM

Utah Utes at Utah State Aggies

Logan, Utah; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State and Utah face off in non-conference action.

Utah State went 3-10 at home last season while going 4-27 overall. The Aggies allowed opponents to score 78.0 points per game and shoot 45.2% from the field last season.

Utah finished 22-9 overall a season ago while going 7-4 on the road. The Utes averaged 18.6 points off of turnovers, 9.7 second-chance points and 5.6 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

