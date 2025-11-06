Live Radio
Utah State hosts Utah in out-of-conference matchup

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 4:44 AM

Utah Utes at Utah State Aggies

Logan, Utah; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State and Utah meet in non-conference action.

Utah State finished 4-27 overall a season ago while going 3-10 at home. The Aggies averaged 15.2 points off of turnovers, 9.7 second-chance points and 0.9 bench points last season.

Utah finished 7-4 on the road and 22-9 overall a season ago. The Utes allowed opponents to score 63.5 points per game and shot 41.5% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

