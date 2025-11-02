Utah hosts San Jose State for season opener

San Jose State Spartans at Utah Utes Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -12.5; over/under…

San Jose State Spartans at Utah Utes

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -12.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts San Jose State for the season opener.

Utah went 16-17 overall last season while going 15-4 at home. The Utes averaged 75.5 points per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 32.7% from deep last season.

San Jose State went 15-20 overall a season ago while going 3-9 on the road. The Spartans averaged 72.1 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 34.7% from behind the arc last season.

