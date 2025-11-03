Utah hosts San Jose State for season opener

San Jose State Spartans at Utah Utes Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -12.5; over/under…

San Jose State Spartans at Utah Utes

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -12.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts San Jose State in the season opener.

Utah went 16-17 overall last season while going 15-4 at home. The Utes gave up 72.6 points per game while committing 18.7 fouls last season.

San Jose State finished 15-20 overall with a 3-9 record on the road a season ago. The Spartans averaged 12.9 assists per game on 25.5 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

