Utah hosts Sam Houston after Brown’s 21-point game

Sam Houston Bearkats (1-1) at Utah Utes (3-0)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Sam Houston after Terrence Brown scored 21 points in Utah’s 87-69 win over the Holy Cross Crusaders.

Utah went 16-17 overall with a 15-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Utes gave up 72.6 points per game while committing 18.7 fouls last season.

Sam Houston went 6-13 in CUSA action and 3-13 on the road last season. The Bearkats gave up 76.0 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.

