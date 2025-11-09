Utah hosts Holy Cross after Brown’s 36-point game

Holy Cross Crusaders (0-2) at Utah Utes (2-0) Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah takes on…

Holy Cross Crusaders (0-2) at Utah Utes (2-0)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah takes on Holy Cross after Terrence Brown scored 36 points in Utah’s 92-89 overtime victory against the Weber State Wildcats.

Utah went 15-4 at home a season ago while going 16-17 overall. The Utes averaged 75.5 points per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point distance last season.

Holy Cross finished 5-14 in Patriot League games and 4-13 on the road a season ago. The Crusaders averaged 69.6 points per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 38.7% from deep last season.

___

