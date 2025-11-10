Utah faces Holy Cross following Brown’s 36-point game

Holy Cross Crusaders (0-2) at Utah Utes (2-0) Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -21.5;…

Holy Cross Crusaders (0-2) at Utah Utes (2-0)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -21.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays Holy Cross after Terrence Brown scored 36 points in Utah’s 92-89 overtime victory over the Weber State Wildcats.

Utah went 15-4 at home a season ago while going 16-17 overall. The Utes allowed opponents to score 72.6 points per game and shoot 42.1% from the field last season.

Holy Cross finished 13-19 overall a season ago while going 4-13 on the road. The Crusaders averaged 69.6 points per game last season, 26.9 in the paint, 10.4 off of turnovers and 4.0 on fast breaks.

