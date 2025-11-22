UT Rio Grande Valley visits Suarez and No. 10 TCU

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-2) at TCU Horned Frogs (5-0) Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-2) at TCU Horned Frogs (5-0)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 TCU hosts UT Rio Grande Valley after Marta Suarez scored 20 points in TCU’s 80-32 victory against the Tarleton State Texans.

The Horned Frogs have gone 4-0 at home. TCU is second in college basketball giving up 43.8 points per game while holding opponents to 26.8% shooting.

The Vaqueros are 1-1 on the road. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 16.8 points per game.

TCU makes 50.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 15.5 percentage points higher than UT Rio Grande Valley has allowed to its opponents (34.8%). UT Rio Grande Valley averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 more made shots on average than the 3.4 per game TCU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Suarez is shooting 52.2% and averaging 18.0 points for the Horned Frogs. Donovyn Hunter is averaging 14.8 points.

Jalayah Ingram is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Charlotte O’Keefe is averaging 12.6 points and 14.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

