UT Rio Grande Valley visits Missouri State following Osei-Bonsu’s 22-point performance

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-2) at Missouri State Bears (2-2) Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-2) at Missouri State Bears (2-2)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State hosts UT Rio Grande Valley after Michael Osei-Bonsu scored 22 points in Missouri State’s 67-49 loss to the UT Arlington Mavericks.

Missouri State finished 9-23 overall last season while going 7-8 at home. The Bears averaged 68.0 points per game last season, 29.9 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 6.3 on fast breaks.

UT Rio Grande Valley went 2-11 on the road and 16-15 overall a season ago. The Vaqueros averaged 15.0 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second-chance points and 2.1 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.