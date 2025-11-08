UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros to face Southern Utah Thunderbirds on the road

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-1) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (0-1) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-1) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (0-1)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vaqueros -1; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah takes on UT Rio Grande Valley.

Southern Utah finished 12-19 overall with an 8-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Thunderbirds averaged 69.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.7 last season.

UT Rio Grande Valley went 16-15 overall last season while going 2-11 on the road. The Vaqueros allowed opponents to score 74.0 points per game and shot 43.4% from the field last season.

