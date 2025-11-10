UT Rio Grande Valley plays Abilene Christian following Lorenz’s 25-point performance

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-0) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-0) Abilene, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UT…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-0) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-0)

Abilene, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley faces Abilene Christian after Kayla Lorenz scored 25 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 110-36 win over the Arlington Baptist Patriots.

Abilene Christian went 22-13 overall a season ago while going 10-6 at home. The Wildcats averaged 71.5 points per game last season, 11.7 on free throws and 23.4 from deep.

UT Rio Grande Valley finished 6-9 on the road and 16-16 overall a season ago. The Vaqueros averaged 60.8 points per game last season, 11.1 from the free-throw line and 21.3 from deep.

