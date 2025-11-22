UT Martin takes on Prairie View A&M in Pensacola, Florida

Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-3) vs. UT Martin Skyhawks (3-1) Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-3) vs. UT Martin Skyhawks (3-1)

Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -8.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin will take on Prairie View A&M at Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.

UT Martin went 14-19 overall with a 4-7 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Skyhawks averaged 74.4 points per game last season, 14.5 from the free-throw line and 27.9 from deep.

The Panthers have a 2-3 record in non-conference games. Prairie View A&M is fourth in the SWAC scoring 78.2 points per game and is shooting 43.0%.

