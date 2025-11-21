UT Martin Skyhawks and the Prairie View A&M Panthers square off

Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-3) vs. UT Martin Skyhawks (3-1) Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-3) vs. UT Martin Skyhawks (3-1)

Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin squares off against Prairie View A&M in Pensacola, Florida.

UT Martin went 14-19 overall with a 4-7 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Skyhawks averaged 8.1 steals, 2.8 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.

The Panthers have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. Prairie View A&M ranks eighth in the SWAC shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

