UT Martin secures 86-81 win against UNLV

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dragos Lungu had 23 points in UT Martin’s 86-81 victory over UNLV on Tuesday.

Lungu added five rebounds for the Skyhawks. Andrija Bukumirovic shot 8 of 10 from the field, including 5 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to add 23 points. Matas Deniusas had 11 points and shot 4 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn led the way for the Rebels with 18 points. UNLV also got 13 points from Kimani Hamilton. Al Green finished with 12 points and two steals.

Lungu scored 18 points in the second half to help lead UT Martin to a five-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

