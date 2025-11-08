UT Martin hosts No. 8 Tennessee after Spearman’s 24-point showing

Tennessee Lady Volunteers (1-1) at UT Martin Skyhawks (0-1) Martin, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Tennessee…

Tennessee Lady Volunteers (1-1) at UT Martin Skyhawks (0-1)

Martin, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Tennessee visits UT Martin after Lazaria Spearman scored 24 points in Tennessee’s 97-47 win against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

UT Martin finished 13-19 overall a season ago while going 8-8 at home. The Skyhawks averaged 67.4 points per game while shooting 42.0% from the field and 30.2% from 3-point range last season.

Tennessee finished 9-10 in SEC play and 6-4 on the road last season. The Lady Volunteers averaged 11.3 steals, 3.1 blocks and 13.9 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

