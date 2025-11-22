UT Martin defeats Prairie View A&M 69-68

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Matas Deniusas’ 20 points helped UT Martin defeat Prairie View A&M 69-68 on Saturday. Deniusas also…

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Matas Deniusas’ 20 points helped UT Martin defeat Prairie View A&M 69-68 on Saturday.

Deniusas also contributed seven rebounds for the Skyhawks (4-1). Andrija Bukumirovic scored 14 points and added 12 rebounds. Dragos Lungu had 11 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

The Panthers (2-4) were led in scoring by Cory Wells and Tai’Reon Joseph, who each scored 22. Dontae Horne also recorded 11 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

