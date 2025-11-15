UT Arlington visits Lamar following Threatt’s 21-point performance

UT Arlington Mavericks (2-2) at Lamar Cardinals (0-3) Beaumont, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington faces Lamar…

UT Arlington Mavericks (2-2) at Lamar Cardinals (0-3)

Beaumont, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington faces Lamar after Nya Threatt scored 21 points in UT Arlington’s 78-58 win over the Tennessee State Lady Tigers.

Lamar went 22-8 overall a season ago while going 13-1 at home. The Cardinals averaged 67.5 points per game last season, 12.3 from the free-throw line and 13.2 from deep.

UT Arlington finished 4-12 on the road and 18-14 overall a season ago. The Mavericks averaged 20.2 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second-chance points and bench points last season.

