UT Arlington to visit Evansville Tuesday

The Associated Press

November 18, 2025, 4:52 AM

UT Arlington Mavericks (3-1) at Evansville Purple Aces (2-2)

Evansville, Indiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Aces -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville takes on UT Arlington.

Evansville went 7-9 at home last season while going 11-21 overall. The Purple Aces averaged 11.1 points off of turnovers, 7.3 second-chance points and 8.0 bench points last season.

UT Arlington finished 13-18 overall last season while going 3-11 on the road. The Mavericks shot 44.6% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

