UT Arlington to visit Evansville Tuesday

UT Arlington Mavericks (3-1) at Evansville Purple Aces (2-2)
Evansville, Indiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Aces -2.5; over/under is 141.5
BOTTOM LINE: Evansville takes on UT Arlington.
Evansville went 7-9 at home last season while going 11-21 overall. The Purple Aces averaged 11.1 points off of turnovers, 7.3 second-chance points and 8.0 bench points last season.
UT Arlington finished 13-18 overall last season while going 3-11 on the road. The Mavericks shot 44.6% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
