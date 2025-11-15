UT Arlington takes down Missouri State 67-49

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Raysean Seamster scored 17 points as UT Arlington beat Missouri State 67-49 on Saturday. Seamster added…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Raysean Seamster scored 17 points as UT Arlington beat Missouri State 67-49 on Saturday.

Seamster added three steals and three blocks for the Mavericks (3-1). Marcell McCreary added 14 points, five rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Casmir Chavis finished with 11 points.

Michael Osei-Bonsu led the Bears (2-2) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and four steals.

UT Arlington took the lead for good with 6:35 left in the first half. The score was 34-25 at halftime, with Seamster racking up 12 points. UT Arlington pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a nine-point lead to 17 points. The Mavericks outscored Missouri State by nine points in the final half, as Chavis led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.