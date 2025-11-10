UT Arlington plays Wyoming for out-of-conference contest

Wyoming Cowgirls (1-1) at UT Arlington Mavericks (0-2) Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington takes on…

Wyoming Cowgirls (1-1) at UT Arlington Mavericks (0-2)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington takes on Wyoming in a non-conference matchup.

UT Arlington finished 12-1 at home a season ago while going 18-14 overall. The Mavericks averaged 15.5 assists per game on 26.1 made field goals last season.

Wyoming finished 22-12 overall with a 7-7 record on the road last season. The Cowgirls averaged 5.7 steals, 3.5 blocks and 13.0 turnovers per game last season.

