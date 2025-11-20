UT Arlington Mavericks square off against the Campbell Fighting Camels

Campbell Fighting Camels (2-3) vs. UT Arlington Mavericks (4-1) Ogden, Utah; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington takes…

Campbell Fighting Camels (2-3) vs. UT Arlington Mavericks (4-1)

Ogden, Utah; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington takes on Campbell at Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah.

The Mavericks are 4-1 in non-conference play. UT Arlington is ninth in college basketball with 15.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Raysean Seamster averaging 3.6 offensive boards.

The Fighting Camels are 2-3 in non-conference play. Campbell is fourth in the CAA scoring 82.6 points per game and is shooting 45.3%.

UT Arlington’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Campbell gives up. Campbell has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 10.5 percentage points above the 34.8% shooting opponents of UT Arlington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seamster is shooting 62.3% and averaging 17.8 points for the Mavericks. Marcell McCreary is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

DJ Smith is averaging 22.4 points for the Fighting Camels. Dovydas Butka is averaging 15 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.