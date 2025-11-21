UT Arlington Mavericks and the Campbell Fighting Camels square off in Ogden, Utah

Campbell Fighting Camels (2-3) vs. UT Arlington Mavericks (4-1) Ogden, Utah; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -1.5;…

Campbell Fighting Camels (2-3) vs. UT Arlington Mavericks (4-1)

Ogden, Utah; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -1.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington takes on Campbell in Ogden, Utah.

The Mavericks are 4-1 in non-conference play. UT Arlington scores 83.0 points and has outscored opponents by 23.0 points per game.

The Fighting Camels are 2-3 in non-conference play. Campbell ranks eighth in the CAA with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Dovydas Butka averaging 5.8.

UT Arlington’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Campbell gives up. Campbell averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 3.8 per game UT Arlington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raysean Seamster is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Mavericks. Marcell McCreary is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

DJ Smith is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, while averaging 22.4 points. Butka is averaging 15 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.