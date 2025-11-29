UT Arlington hosts SFA after Chotikavanic’s 22-point game

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-1) at UT Arlington Mavericks (5-2) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-1) at UT Arlington Mavericks (5-2)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: SFA plays UT Arlington after Narit Chotikavanic scored 22 points in SFA’s 63-60 victory over the Pepperdine Waves.

The Mavericks are 3-0 in home games. UT Arlington is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lumberjacks have gone 2-1 away from home. SFA is fourth in the Southland scoring 81.8 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

UT Arlington makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than SFA has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). SFA averages 18.4 more points per game (81.8) than UT Arlington allows to opponents (63.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Raysean Seamster is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Mavericks. Marcell McCreary is averaging 11.3 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 49.1%.

Keon Thompson is averaging 18.5 points, seven rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Lumberjacks. Lateef Patrick is averaging 17.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.