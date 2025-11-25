UT Arlington faces VCU

VCU Rams (3-3) vs. UT Arlington Mavericks (3-4) Laie, Hawaii; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VCU and UT Arlington…

VCU Rams (3-3) vs. UT Arlington Mavericks (3-4)

Laie, Hawaii; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU and UT Arlington square off in Laie, Hawaii.

The Mavericks have a 3-4 record against non-conference oppponents. UT Arlington ranks seventh in the WAC with 21.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Kira Reynolds averaging 7.6.

The Rams are 3-3 in non-conference play. VCU has a 1-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

UT Arlington’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game VCU gives up. VCU has shot at a 39.2% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of UT Arlington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nya Threatt is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Mavericks. Reynolds is averaging 12.4 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 53.6%.

Mary-Anna Asare is averaging 17.2 points for the Rams. Katarina Knezevic is averaging 15.8 points.

