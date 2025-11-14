USC Trojans take on the Illinois State Redbirds

Illinois State Redbirds (1-1) vs. USC Trojans (2-0) Inglewood, California; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -16.5; over/under…

Illinois State Redbirds (1-1) vs. USC Trojans (2-0)

Inglewood, California; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -16.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: USC takes on Illinois State in Inglewood, California.

USC went 17-18 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Trojans averaged 76.7 points per game last season, 33.5 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 7.8 on fast breaks.

Illinois State went 22-14 overall with a 14-3 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Redbirds shot 48.2% from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

